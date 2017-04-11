Immigrant tuition bill fails in Tennessee House

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill that would offer in-state tuition rates to public college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally failed to meet votes Tuesday.

The House Education Administration and Planning Commission voted 6 to 7.

Ahead of an expected committee vote, several conservative Tennessee representatives decried the push by fellow Republicans.

At a news conference Monday, Republican Rep. Judd Matheny of Tullahoma led more than a dozen lawmakers in contending that state taxpayer money shouldn’t be spent on tuition breaks for students here illegally or under temporary status through an order by former President Barack Obama.

The bill was created by Republican Rep. Mark White of Memphis

White says the students didn’t choose to enter the United States at a young age, and they’re victimized by federal inaction.

Twenty other states allow the in-state tuition.

