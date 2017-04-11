TDOT: I-26 lanes back open after large fuel spill near exit 23

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation says all lanes on Interstate 26 are back open after a fuel spill Tuesday.

Johnson City police and fire personnel, along with Tennessee Department of Transportation crews, were called to Interstate 26 near exit 23 Tuesday, following a crash involving a tractor trailer where a large amount of fuel reportedly spilled onto the road.

According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi, I-26 eastbound lanes at mile marker 23 were closed to traffic Tuesday evening because of the spill.

The entrance ramp from Main Street to I-26, as well as the exit ramp from I-26 to Market Street, were also closed due to the spill.

Detours for traffic heading eastbound on I-26 were also set up as far back as the State of Franklin Road exit near Walmart in Johnson City.

Just after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nagi said TDOT crews were finishing up with putting sand down on the road. He said around 200 to 300 gallons of fuel spilled on the road.

