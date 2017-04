Rogersville, TN (WJHL) – Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department Asst. Chief Johnny Mallory said that the call came in around 5:00am for a house fire near McKinney Chapel Rd in Rogersville.

A total of six departments responded to the two story house fire. It took nearly two hours to put out the flames that destroyed the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely and currently the Red Cross has been contacted looking for placement for the family.