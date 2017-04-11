HCSO awaiting autopsy results in septic tank overflow pond death

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says investigators are doing what they can to put together the mystery of how 38-year-old Donna Young ended up in a septic tank overflow pond last week.

“We’re waiting on the final autopsy results on Ms. Young to see where this investigation is going to take us,” Sheriff Lawson said.

Young’s body was found last Wednesday behind a home on Meadowview Road in Rogersville, approximately seven miles from her home off of Pressman’s Home Road.

Lawson said her car was not near the scene and she was barefoot.

“We really don’t know yet if there’s going to be any foul play. Right now we’re still interviewing people and hunting on associates and things like that,” Lawson said.

Young is originally from Maryland but Sheriff Lawson said she moved to Tennessee in 2007.

Carol Lipe lives close to Young. She said she didn’t know her very well, but she does know three of her four children. She takes them to church with her every week.

“Just faithful,” Lipe said. “They go every Sunday morning, Sunday night, most of the time on Wednesday nights. They come to youth group they’re just wonderful children.”

Sheriff Lawson is asking for anyone who knew Young, to come forward with details to help figure out what lead to her death.

“Anybody that knows or knew of Donna Young or her whereabouts before her death, known associates that we haven’t talked to, we’d like for them to come forward,” he said.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 423.272.4848.

This investigation has the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation conducting its own investigation.

On Friday, News Channel 11 told you that any sewage above the ground is illegal and it’s the landlord’s responsibility to make sure something is done about it.

On Tuesday, someone was on the property on Meadowview Road with a tractor.

TDEC said a notice of violation has been issued to the property owner and that regulations require the property owner to obtain a permit from TDEC prior to repairing the system.

News Channel 11 reached out to the property owner Tuesday for comment, but he did not return our call.

