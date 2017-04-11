Gennett’s 3 hits, 3-run HR power Reds over Pirates

By Published:

By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Scooter Gennett homered for the second straight night and finished with three hits, helping the Cincinnati Reds overcome the early departure of injured starter Rookie Davis to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Tuesday for their sixth win in seven games.

Gennett capped the scoring with a three-run drive into the right field bleachers in the eighth inning off Trevor Williams.

Davis, a rookie right-hander, left in the fifth inning with a bruised right forearm after being struck by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Jameson Taillon. He worked four innings in his second major league start, allowing a run, two hits and four walks while striking out three.

Drew Storen (1-0) pitched the sixth for the win and Raisel Iglesias closed up shop for his third save. Juan Nicasio (0-1) allowed a run in the seventh for Pittsburgh.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 17 minutes because of rain.

