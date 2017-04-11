I-26 eastbound lanes near exit 23 temporarily closed due to fluid spill

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County-Johnson City dispatchers confirmed that both eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 at the State of Franklin Road entrance ramp have temporarily closed following a crash on the interstate.

The entrance ramp from Main Street to I-26, as well as the exit ramp from I-26 to Market Street is also closed.

According to dispatchers, the road closure is due to a fluid spill on the road. Johnson City Fire Department crews are responding to the scene.

Photos of lane closure on I-26 eastbound

