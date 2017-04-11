I-26 eastbound lanes near exit 23 temporarily closed due to fluid spill

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County-Johnson City dispatchers confirmed that both eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 at the State of Franklin Road entrance ramp have temporarily closed following a crash on the interstate.

The entrance ramp from Main Street to I-26, as well as the exit ramp from I-26 to Market Street is also closed.

According to dispatchers, the road closure is due to a fluid spill on the road. Johnson City Fire Department crews are responding to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.

Photos of lane closure on I-26 eastbound View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.