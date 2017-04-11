I-26 eastbound lanes near exit 23 temporarily closed due to fluid spill

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County-Johnson City dispatchers confirmed that both eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 at the State of Franklin Road entrance ramp have temporarily closed following a crash on the interstate.
The entrance ramp from Main Street to I-26, as well as the exit ramp from I-26 to Market Street is also closed.
According to dispatchers, the road closure is due to a fluid spill on the road. Johnson City Fire Department crews are responding to the scene.
We’ll keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.
Photos of lane closure on I-26 eastbound
Photos of lane closure on I-26 eastbound x
Latest Galleries
-
Hawkins County home destroyed
-
By-Lo Market
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
ETSU: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
-
Amber Alert suspect and missing teen spotted in Oklahoma
-
Wrecker truck stolen, Kingsport police seek tips
-
The Price is Right Live
-
The Price is Right Live
-
WCSO seeks help locating rape suspect.
-
ETSU Quillen College Medicine ‘Match Day’ on March 17
Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.