Elizabethton police seek man connected to vehicle theft, kidnapping

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man connected to a recent vehicle theft and kidnapping. Police said 26-year-old Coby L. Wilson is wanted on multiple outstanding charges.

Investigators say the incident happened on Friday around 10: 45 p.m.

Officers were called to the 700 block of West G Street in reference to a vehicle that had been stolen with a small child inside.

The vehicle’s owner told police they briefly entered their home to retrieve some item, while the two-year-old remained inside the vehicle.

When the owner returned, the vehicle was missing including the child.

Officers searched area, and 30 minutes later, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office found the car abandoned at the Dollar General located on Highway 19-E in Bluff City. The small child was still inside and unharmed.

Investigators processed the car and determined that Wilson is a suspect.

EPD says Wilson has additional charges on unrelated cases for (2) counts of Vehicle Burglary, (3) counts of Identity Theft, and (5) counts of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Wilson also has two outstanding warrants in Carter County for Failure to Appear in Court.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Elizabethton Police Department at 423-542-4141 or Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 423-542-7574.