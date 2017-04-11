Elizabethton lawmaker pushing for TN drivers to put down the phone in school zones

Related Coverage Lawmaker again pushing hands-free cell phone bill

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- An Elizabethon lawmaker is once again pushing for legislation to make it illegal for drivers to use their cell phone behind the wheel, unless it’s a hands free device.

State Representative John Holsclaw has been working on this for four years now, but said this time he took a different approach when presenting it to lawmakers in Nashville.

Holsclaw said if the bill is passed, it would make it so only drivers in Tennessee school zones would have to use a hands free device.

“The safety of the kids, you know kids are most important and they don’t realize the dangers of cars and stuff like that. Basically, it can be bluetooth, you can even buy a device that creates blue tooth for like $40, they can even just buy a clip, and clip it, and talk to the phone itself,” Holsclaw said.

Holsclaw has also filed legislation that would increase the penalty for drivers who, while on their cell phones, cause crashes that result in serious injuries or death.

