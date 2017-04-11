Edible Book Festival winners announced, then eaten

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, TN (WJHL-TV) – Milligan College’s Edible Book Festival wrapped up this morning with the eating of all of the participants, including all the winners.

Winners of the 7th annual event were announced at 10 am Tuesday morning in the college’s P.H. Welshimer Library followed by the eating of all the literary concoctions that were based on book titles to depictions of famous literary characters. There was one notable exception. One participant, a rolled up piece of ham representing the book “Hamlet” was thrown away for safety after it had been sitting out over night.

Out of the thirteen total entries, “Bob’s Burger Recipe Book” was judged the overall winner, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” display was voted the tastiest. The “I Spy” creation was voted most creative, and finally, the piece of ham representing “Hamlet” did win the funniest/punniest award, even though it had to be thrown out.

The overall winner won a $10 gift card from Dunkin Donuts and the other winners all won a $5 gift card from Dunkin Donuts. Library officials expect that all of the entrants will be finished by the end of the day.

