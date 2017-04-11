Daniel Boone softball team wins 17th in a row with a 4-0 victory over D-B

Gray — In Gray today, Daniel Boone was looking for their 17th consecutive win of the season while facing Dobyns-Bennet.

Getting things started for the Trailblazers was Lexi McDowell who shoots one to left field, sending Ashley Starns home making it 1-0.

More Trailblazers, Kristen Hall makes use of left field as well, her hit gets Rachel Vittetoe and McDowell home to make it 3-0.

Trailblazers keep the foot on the pedal when Jaclyn Painter hits one to right field to bring hall home to score, that made it 4-0.

More than enough for Nickolette Ferguson, who had a great day, she had 7 strikeouts, pitching a no-hitter for the trailblazers who get their 17th win in a row 4-0.

