Cole Custer gets ready for the Xfinity race at the Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL — After a weekend off for Easter the Monster Energy cup series will be back on the track in two weeks when they make a pit stop at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

This afternoon Cole Custer, driver of the Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang was in town to unveil the BMS Kids Zone. Custer is coming off a 5th place finish this past weekend at Texas and now looks forward to racing on the Xfinity series at the world’s fastest half mile oval in the upcoming Fitzgerald Glider 300 kits race.

“Without a doubt one of the top races we look forward to on the schedule because it’s Bristol it’s just one of the coolest places as a kid you look forward to it every single year so it’s just one of those special races that you go to.”

Custer has racing in his blood, having begun driving quarter midgets at the age of 4.