Child passes away after South Knoxville apartment complex fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A child died and one person was injured after a fire at a South Knoxville apartment complex Monday night.

The fire was reported around 10:48 p.m. at One South Place Apartments at 1321 Bertie Rand Street. Firefighters found heavy flames coming from the three-story, 24 unit apartment building.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says an adult woman and a 3-year-old were found unconscious inside. They were both given medical attention for severe smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital. It was later announced that the child passed away.

Thirty-eight residents were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control at 11:23 p.m. The cause is still unknown.

The Knoxville Fire Department said its chaplain was on the scene.