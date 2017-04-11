CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dog opens door, escapes animal hospital

STRAFFORD, VA (WJLA via CNN) – A Virginia family is grateful and now breathing a sigh of relief, after their vacation getaway turned stressful.

While they were gone, they learned their beloved 10-year-old dog was able to get out of where he was being boarded – and went missing.

“It’s been tough, “ said the dog’s owner Travis Campbell, of Woodbridge. He’d just seen this video of what his dog did while he and his family visited relatives.

“He’s a little Houdini. When it comes to doors open, he can get a lot of doors open,” said Campbell.

Early Monday morning General, a Great Pyrenees managed to get out of his room at the kennel, but that was just the start of his escape.

Eventually, you see the door open, but General had more rooms to get out of – which for him is not a big problem.

After roaming around the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital for more than two hours, he eventually opens a door and finds himself outside – then calmly walks away.

The last time we see General on the surveillance video he’s walking past an outside bench. He could either be headed to the CVS, or possibly into a nearby neighborhood.

General was found in the nearby neighborhood more than 15 hours after his great escape.