Bucs Loy wins The Brickyard Intercollegiate

MACON, Ga. (April 11, 2017) – Sophomore Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) broke the tournament record as she carded a 4-under 68 on Tuesday in the final round of The Brickyard Intercollegiate, which put her in a tie for first individually at The Brickyard Golf Club.

The victory in Macon, Ga. was Loy’s second individual victory of her career and her second in three tournament outings. Loy, along with her teammate Linda Dobele (Ogre, Latvia), were in a tie for second place after the first two rounds at The Brickyard Intercollegiate.

Loy carded a tournament-breaking 4-under 68 in the third round, which is the eighth time of her ETSU career to shoot below a 70. She finished the tournament at 3-under 213 (72-73-68), which put her in a tie for first place individually with Haylee Harford of Furman. Harford was leading after the first two rounds by one stroke, but Loy recorded one stroke lower than Harford in the final to force a tie with the Paladin.

As a team, ETSU stayed in the top-5 following the final 18 holes of play as the Bucs placed fifth. The Blue and Gold finished 38-over 902 (300-299-303), which placed ahead of No. 59 Old Dominion by one stroke and No. 56 Maryland by nine strokes.

No. 9 Furman won the team title out-right as the Paladins finished the two-day outing at 15-over 879 (293-291-295). No 21 Texas A&M and No. 42 Augusta finished tied for second as the teams carded a 19-over 883.

After Monday’s play, Dobele was tied for second, but the senior shot a 6-over 78, which dropped her into a tie for 17th with two other individuals on the second day. She carded a below-par score in her second round as she shot a 1-under 71, which was the best score for the Bucs in the first two rounds.

Freshman Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalore, India) placed in the top-30 for her fourth time in her ETSU career. She finished in 29th with an 11-over 227.

The Brickyard Intercollegiate concluded ETSU’s regular season. The Bucs will now rest for two weeks as they prepare for the Southern Conference Championships from April 23-25 in Lexington, S.C.