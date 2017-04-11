Buchanan County, Va. teacher arrested on multiple drug charges

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Lisa Burns

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a county school teacher on multiple drug charges Monday morning.

According to a news release, Lisa Kathleen Burns, of Grundy, Va., was charged with distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance on school property, two counts of common nuisance and distribution of schedule III controlled substance.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s