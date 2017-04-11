Buchanan County, Va. teacher arrested on multiple drug charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, along with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a county school teacher on multiple drug charges Monday morning.

According to a news release, Lisa Kathleen Burns, of Grundy, Va., was charged with distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance on school property, two counts of common nuisance and distribution of schedule III controlled substance.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.