Bristol, Va. woman charged with assault, contributing to delinquency of a minor

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Abingdon Police Department officials said an employee with Washington County Public Schools faces charges of assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to an APD news release, the police department was called by the Department of Social Services on Nov. 9, 2016 in reference to a child protective services complaint involving a student at E.B. Stanley Middle School.

Following an investigation, Melissa D. Winchell, 44, of Bristol, Va. was charged with assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the release, at the time of the incident, Winchell was employed at the school system.

We reached out to Dr. Chad Wallace, director of Human Resources and Employment for Washington County, VA Public Schools, who said Winchell “is not currently working in any of our buildings.”

On March 9, Winchell turned herself into police and she was released on a summons.

Police said the victim in the investigation is a juvenile.

According to the release, the case is currently pending in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

