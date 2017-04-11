Bristol Motor Speedway to offer Kid Zone locations in the grandstands

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) – Bristol Motor Speedway is making a special effort to attract children and their families to the upcoming Food City 500 weekend.

A ribbon cutting was held this afternoon on a new Kid Zone inside the speedway’s grandstands. In addition to the Kid Zone that is in the Fan Zone along Volunteer Parkway, there will be tow of these zones, one in turn 2 and one in turn 4, on the concourse level of the grandstands.

“Kids are the future of NASCAR, they’re the future of anything that we do here at Bristol Motor Speedway, and we’ve made such a bold move this year with new kids pricing for the Food City 500, $10 for kids to get in. Free for kids to get into the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 and Bush’s Beans Pole Day so it is very affordable, you’re not gonna find a better deal out there.”, BMS General Manager Jerry Caldwell said.

These locations will provide families a place to entertain their kids during the race and will include coloring stations, inflatables, interactive games and more. The Kid Zones menus will include PB&J, hot dogs, fruit cups, veggie sticks and other items.

Caldwell added, “If we’re going to do that, then we need to make sure that it is entertaining for kids so this is a natural extension of that. Let’s add kid zones underneath the grandstands and make it fun for kids because we understand, I have four, I’m familiar with the attention span, and they can watch some of the race, come down here and play and then go back to their seats and watch some more of the race.”

BMS will distribute special Disney/Pixar’s movie Cars3 gift bags to the first 1,000 kids who come thru the gates on both Saturday and Sunday with discounts off movies. For ticket information, call 423-BRISTOL or visit BristolTix.com.

