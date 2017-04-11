$15K grant will help rebuild library at Gatlinburg school damaged in fires

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
(WATE)

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A Sevier County elementary school damaged in last year’s wildfires is ready to rebuild its library. It’s all thanks to a grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and the American Association of School Librarians.

Pi Beta Phi Elementary was still standing after the fires, but their library had significant damage. Many books and materials had to be thrown out. Now, $15,000 will help the library rebuild its collection.

“We’re a library of excellence. Everything is very current in our library. Our students love to read here. We push reading, and this will just help bring back some of those books and materials that we need and we’re just so thankful,” said Principal Carey Woods.

Woods says the grant was all thanks to Assistant Principal Hans Ballew, who filled out the application.

