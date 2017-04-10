WCSO investigators seek man charged in deadly Jonesborough crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators confirmed they are searching for a Jonesborough man wanted on vehicular homicide, child abuse and neglect and multiple other charges.

According to WCSO news release, Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, 30, was the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Conklin Road on March 16.

Shirra N. Branum was killed in the crash and her 9-year-old son was injured.

Mogollon-Anaya’s three children were also injured in the crash.

According to the release, Mogollon-Anaya was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he stayed for multiple days.

Blood was taken from Mogollon-Anaya and sent to the TBI lab for testing. The results of test revealed his BAC results were .20, which is over two times the legal limit.

The sheriff’s office’s CRASH team was called to the scene, and they determined that Mogollon-Anaya was at fault.

Mogollon-Anaya is wanted on charged of vehicular homicide by intoxication, three counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, driving under the influence- 4th, driving left of center and violation of probation.

According to the release, deputies started searching for Mogollon-Anaya, who reportedly left the area to avoid prosecution, and also reportedly sent messages to his family members to make authorities think he was in Mexico.

Washington County deputies believe Mogollon-Anaya is still in the U.S.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, are assisting in the search for Mogollon-Anaya. Custom and Border Patrol agents have also been put on alert.

According to the release, Mogollon-Anaya is not a legal resident of the U.S. He was reportedly issued a temporary work visa in August 2016 and is out on bond awaiting a hearing for a work visa.

Mogollon-Anaya has relatives in Louisiana and the Kenner Louisiana police department has contacted them.

Anyone with information on Mogollon-Anaya’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 788-1414 or contact law enforcement officers in your area.

