WCSO: Fall Branch woman to face multiple charges following low-speed pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Fall Branch woman on multiple charges, following a low-speed pursuit.

According to a WCSO news release, investigators saw Marie M. Stephens, 48, driving southbound on Highway 81 North near Fall Branch.

Her vehicle was reportedly traveling over the center line, as well as traveling off the southbound side of the road.

Investigators tried to stop the vehicle near Highway 81N and Analese Drive, but Stephens failed to stop.

Stephens was pursued by investigators and assisting patrol officers until she stopped near Highway 81N and D Ward Road.

According to the release, Stephens refused to turn off her vehicle and put it into park, and deputies had to remove her from the vehicle.

Stephens was charged with driving left of center, improper lane change, felony evading arrest, failure to exercise due care, resisting arrest, driving under the influence-2nd offense and reckless driving.

She is currently being held without bond, pending a bond hearing.

Stephens was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

