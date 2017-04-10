Washington County 911 kick off National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Courtesy: Washington County 911

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County 911 kicked off National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week today.

The organization will be celebrating all week long with other dispatch centers across the county.

The week is designed to honor those who work behind the scenes for first responders.

They will have various events at Washington County 911 for their employees throughout the week.

Lead dispatcher Lorie Haggerty said she hopes the week brings awareness of just how vital dispatchers are in our community.

“911 dispatchers are the behind-the-scenes person. They’ve been titled the unsung heroes, the angels of the airwaves. They’re the silent person and nobody ever sees them,” Haggerty said.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week will conclude on April fifteenth.

