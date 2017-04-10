VSP seeks more info in southwest Virginia child porn case involving retired educator

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators with Virginia State Police say if you have any information concerning a former southwest Virginia educator, to please come forward.

Robert Widener Jr., 60 years old of Ben Hur, VA, was arrested on multiple child pornography charges last week.

Widener was an educator in Lee County for many years before his retirement in January 2014.

State police say as they continue to pursue the case, they are asking for anyone with information relevant to the case to contact special agent, J.J. Kite at 276-889-7660 or Jeremy.kite@vsp.virginia.gov.

Widener is currently held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, VA. He’s been charged with 20 counts of solicitation of the production of child pornography and 20 counts of using a communications device to possess child pornography.

According to court records, the alleged crimes happened between April 1, 2016 to April 4, 2017.

