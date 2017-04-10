Tri-Cities area Girl Scouts donate cookies to National Guard

(TRI-CITIES) – Recently, our local Girl Scout troops donated thousands of boxes to the National Guard.

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians donated more than 4,300 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to the National Guard on March 29.

The cookies were donated as part of “Operation: Appreciation”. The program involves customers who have chosen to donate boxes of cookies to service members.

“We are so proud of our girls and how hard they worked this entire Cookie season,” said council CEO Lynne Fugate, “and we are so thankful for customers who chose to donate their Cookie purchase to members of our military.”

Proceeds from the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program fund activities and projects for the upcoming year; with 100% of the net revenue staying with the local council and troops.

For more information about Girl Scouts go to http://www.girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.