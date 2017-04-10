Titans 2017 Presesaon Schedule Announced

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The National Football League announced the 2017 preseason schedule this afternoon and the Titans will be featured in a nationally televised game against Chicago at Nissan Stadium on FOX on Sunday, August 27 at Noon (central).

The Titans open their preseason with a road contest against the New York Jets (weekend of Aug. 10-13). In week two, the Tennessee returns home for a game against Carolina (weekend of Aug. 17-20). The Titans finish up the preseason with the game against Chicago and the preseason finale at Kansas City.

Final dates and times will be announced over the next month.