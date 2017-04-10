Prosecutor: Former mayor’s purchases ‘unwise,’ not criminal

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee mayor will not face criminal charges for unauthorized purchases following a state investigation.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that former Mount Carmel Mayor Larry Frost had been the subject of a state comptroller’s investigation into purchases he made from the 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years, mostly relating to paving contracts.

Prosecutor Dan Armstrong calls the purchases “unwise” and “unauthorized,” but says they weren’t criminal since they didn’t result in personal benefit.

Frost had approved “change orders” that should’ve been authorized by the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen or advertised for bids.

State officials concluded in February that Frost was overpaid more than $4,000 at a time when aldermen were underpaid, and recommended he return the sum to the city.

Frost lost his re-election bid in November.

