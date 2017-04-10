Prince George, Princess Charlotte to be in Pippa’s wedding

By Published:
Pippa Middleton

LONDON (AP) – Look for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to steal a few hearts when their aunt Pippa Middleton marries next month.

Kensington Palace said Monday that George, 3, and Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews.

FILE – In this Sunday, July 5, 2015 file photo, Britain’s Prince George gets up on tiptoes to peek into the pram of Princess Charlotte flanked by his parents Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge as they leave after Charlotte’s Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Kensington Palace said Monday April 10, 2017 that George, 3, and Charlotte, 1, will be page boy and bridesmaid at the May 20 nuptials of Middleton and financier James Matthews. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

They are the children of Prince William and his wife Kate, who is Pippa’s sister. William, Kate and Prince Harry will all attend the high-profile wedding. It’s not yet clear what role Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will have in the wedding party of her only sister.

Matthews proposed to Pippa Middleton last year. The couple will marry at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of London.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

