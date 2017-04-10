Former ETSU student who wore a gorilla mask pleads not guilty

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A former East Tennessee State University student accused of dressing up in a gorilla mask to intimidate people at a Black Lives Matter event waived his arraignment this morning when his attorney pled not guilty on his behalf.

Tristan Rettke was indicted by a grand jury on charges of civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.

Witnesses said Rettke used racial slurs, intimidated them and made them concerned about what he was going to do next.

Rettke was not present in court Monday morning but his attorney pled not guilty on his behalf and the judge set his next court date for June 20.

