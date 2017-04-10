Candidate for governor makes stops in Washington County

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A candidate for governor of Tennessee was in town spending time with local republican leaders and elected officials.

Randy Boyd, a republican businessman from Knoxville, visited the Washington County Republican Women meeting Monday in Johnson City.

He was also set to meet with County Mayor Dan Eldridge and other local leaders later in the afternoon.

Boyd is campaigning on a grassroots platform where he intends to visit all 95 counties in Tennessee to hear needs from people all over the state.

“I plan on making this next 18 months governor training school,” Boyd said. “This is my best time I’ll ever have to get to know every single person in our state as best I can.”

He also emphasized that he is a candidate who has not run for political office before but has long been a philanthropist and successful businessman in Tennessee.

“I’m running to make Tennessee the state of opportunity,” Boyd said. “Opportunity for education, opportunity for better jobs, and opportunity for everyone.”

