HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to determine how a woman died after her body was found last week in an overflow pond for a septic tank.

Authorities have identified the woman as 38-year-old Donna Mare Young.

The sheriff’s office says preliminary results show no blunt force trauma or visible signs of injury to her body.

If you have any information that can help deputies call the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-6514.

