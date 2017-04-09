Your Weekly Constitutional: The Right Wrong Man

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- There aren’t many Nazi war criminals left to punish. But one of the last to be brought to justice is also among the most fascinating. Lawrence Douglas, a professor at Amherst, will tell us all about it.

Lawrence is the author of The Right Wrong Man, John Demjanjuk and the Last Great Nazi War Crimes Trial. Join Stewart for a riveting – and surprisingly constitutional – discussion.

Catch ‘Your Weekly Constitutional’ with Stewart Harris on WETS-FM, 89.5, Sundays at 3pm and Tuesdays at 8pm.

 

