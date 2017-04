NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The WJHL News team took home 13 1st place Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors Awards on Saturday night at the annual awards banquet on Saturday night.

In addition, News Channel 11’s Nate Morabito also won the John Seigenthaler Award for Excellence. The WJHL News team also placed in several other categories for Broadcast Division II.

