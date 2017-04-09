US official condemns ‘barbaric attacks’ in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) – The U.S. State Department is condemning in the strongest terms what it calls the “barbaric attacks” on Christian places of worship in Egypt.

Bombs at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt killed more than 40 people and wounded about 100 others on Palm Sunday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the explosions.

In a statement Sunday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the U.S. expresses its condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

Toner says the U.S. “will continue to support Egypt’s security and stability in its efforts to defeat terrorism.”

