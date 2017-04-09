US official condemns ‘barbaric attacks’ in Egypt

By Published:
Relatives and onlookers gather outside a church after a bomb attack in the Nile Delta town of Tanta, Egypt, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The attack took place on Palm Sunday, the start of the Holy Week leading up to Easter, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

CAIRO (AP) – The U.S. State Department is condemning in the strongest terms what it calls the “barbaric attacks” on Christian places of worship in Egypt.

Bombs at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt killed more than 40 people and wounded about 100 others on Palm Sunday. The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the explosions.

In a statement Sunday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner says the U.S. expresses its condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a quick recovery to those injured.

Toner says the U.S. “will continue to support Egypt’s security and stability in its efforts to defeat terrorism.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s