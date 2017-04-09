US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and South Korea’s leader, Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn, spoke by phone. The White House said the two agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea and other issues.

A Navy statement says the U.S. Pacific Command directed the carrier group to sail north to the western Pacific after departing Singapore. The carrier group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

