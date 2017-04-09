Tri-Cities hair salon holding donation drive for homeless

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities hair salon owner is holding a donation drive to benefit the homeless.

You can drop personal hygiene products off at Curl Up and Dye hair salon in Johnson City.

Until April 22, they will accept things like tooth brushes, tooth paste, shampoo, conditioner, mouthwash, body wash, umbrellas, ponchos, sunscreen and hand sanitizer.

The donations will benefit the Haven of Mercy.

“I want them to feel like they’re important, they are. They are just as much important as anybody else,” said owner and stylist Sherri Bounds.

Bounds said she will also be offering hair cuts for the homeless on Sunday, April 23rd at Haven of Mercy.

