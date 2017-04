JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- Main Street Jonesborough held its annual Easter Eggstravaganza Saturday afternoon.

Festivities included an egg hunt for kids 12 and under with 4,000 eggs up for grabs filled with toys and candy.

There was also face painting, crafts, and the opportunity to take photos with the Easter bunny at the event.

