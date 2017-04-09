Small brush fire extinguished at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Pigeon Forge police dispatch and Dollywood officials confirm fire crews handled a small brush fire located near the train ride at Dollywood in Sevier County early Sunday evening.

Representatives with Dollywood say the fire has now been extinguished and train riders were escorted off the ride per operating procedure. Representatives say they believe the fire began from an ember that flew off the train.

Dispatchers said the fire was approximately half an acre in size and that they did not believe the fire to be threatening to anyone.

No injuries have been reported and no other information has been released.