Shoop talks players ‘nicked up’ during Vols scrimmage

KNOXVILLE — Bob Shoop on Sunday night didn’t specifically update the status of Jonathon Kongbo’s knee, but the second-year Tennessee defensive coordinator did address any possible injuries that occurred at the defensive end position during Saturday’s scrimmage.

During an appearance on state-wide syndicated radio show “The Nation” with John Brice and Chris Low, Shoop was asked without naming names about rumors circulating around a possible injury to Kongbo’s knee.

Shoop answered the question with no concern in his voice.

“I think we’re going to be alright,” he said. “Injuries are part of it. We’ve had some guys go in and out. (On Saturday) in the scrimmage with our first unit defense we had a couple walk-ons playing at the safety position, we had an early-enrollee freshman playing defensive end when we had some injuries.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to media.

Kongbo, who had 11 tackles and one sack in 13 games as a redshirt sophomore last season, his first with the Vols, is expected to step in and help fill the void at defensive end by Derek Barnett and Corey Vereen.

Shoop said the staff will continue to use “our best judgement” moving forward with any injuries that have occurred in spring camp, but his unit won’t have any players sidelined for extended periods of time.

“As far as preparation for the summer and moving forward to (fall) camp,” Shoop said, “everything the training staff told me is that the players that were nicked up yesterday are going to be fine and we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

