Salvation Army of Kingsport hosts Red Kettle Run

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of runners and walkers pounded the pavement in Kingsport Sunday afternoon to support a good cause.

The Salvation Army of Kingsport hosted a Red Kettle Run. The 5K route wound through Warriors’ Path State Park.

Organizers said the goal of the day was to help raise money and awareness for the Salvation Army’s services and programs.

“We’re operating year round, whether it’s emergency shelter at night, youth character building, lunch feeding program, you’re going to find the salvation army is always busy,” said Commanding Officer Major Alan Hill.

This was the Salvation Army of Kingsport’s first Red Kettle Run.

