Police: Man dies after striking police car, fleeing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Greensboro police say a man has died after striking a police cruiser then fleeing the scene.

A police department news release says the driver struck a police cruiser Saturday afternoon in a red Ford Focus.

The officer was struck in the rear and the vehicle fled the scene.

The news release says the Ford Focus struck another vehicle and a pole, and the driver of the Ford Focus was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus died at the scene. HE was identified as 24-year-old Luther Shameed Davis.

