SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- NewsChannel 11 has learned a missing 16-year-old girl from Duffield, Va. has been found safe.

Scott County, Virginia dispatchers confirmed 16-year-old Hannah Nicole Sturgill was found safe late Saturday night in Kingsport.

No other details were available as of Sunday morning.

We previously reported Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for Sturgill who was last seen on April 3 around 1:30 p.m.

