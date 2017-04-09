Fire destroys home in Kingsport Sunday afternoon

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Kingsport firefighters said flames had already consumed a home by the time they arrived on scene Sunday afternoon.

Barry Brickey with the Kingsport Fire Department said firefighters from several local agencies were called to a home on Clonce Avenue in the Bell Ridge area of Kingsport around 2pm Sunday.

Brickey said neighbors alerted the homeowner to the fire, and they were able to make it out safely.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but the home is considered a total loss.

The Kingsport Fire Marshals Office is now investigating the cause of that fire.

