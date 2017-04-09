Fans say farewell to music legend Chuck Berry

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Fans young and old are filing into a St. Louis music club to pay their final respects to rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, who died last month at age 90.

The Pageant, where Berry often performed, opened its doors Sunday morning for a four-hour public viewing, which will be followed by a private service for family and friends.

The musician behind hits such as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven” had a profound influence on rock ‘n’ roll, from garage bands to stadium acts such as the Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

Berry was the first artist in the inaugural 1986 class to go into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and he closed out its concert in 1995 to celebrate that Cleveland building’s opening.

