Sheriff calls 2 young fire survivors ‘heroes’

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee sheriff says a 13-year-old girl saved her 8-year-old sister’s life in a fire at their home that killed five family members.

At a news conference Friday, Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew called 13-year-old Lilly Pollack and 8-year-old Rose Pollack heroes for their action in the fire in Buchanan.

Belew says officials received the 911 call before midnight Thursday. Paris Landing Volunteer Fire Department Chief Reggie Coles said the home was already two-thirds engulfed when firefighters arrived. He believes the five victims were already deceased by then. Firefighters couldn’t get into the house amid the blaze.

Belew said when Lily made it outside, she heard someone calling inside, stepped in and got Rose out. They ran to their grandmother’s house next door and called 911.

Belew named parents Jimmy Pollack and Carrie Pollack, and children Jimmy Dale Pollack Jr.,14; Callie Pollack, 3; and Ivy Pollack, 4; as the deceased.

Belew says first responders didn’t find any smoke detectors in the home.

Officials don’t view the fire as suspicious. They are still investigating the cause, which could be faulty wiring or a wood stove.

