Patrol to join in I-95 campaign to stem traffic deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is participating in a multi-state campaign to combat traffic deaths on Interstate 95.

Beginning Saturday, troopers from Maine to Florida will join in the I-95 Drive to Save Lives campaign.

Troopers will focus their efforts along the I-95 corridor in an attempt to decrease traffic collisions and increase law enforcement visibility. The patrol says the emphasis of the campaign will be to change high-risk behaviors associated with distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and the failure of drivers and passengers to use a seatbelt.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 2015 marked the largest increase in traffic fatalities since 1966. The 1,920-mile stretch along the I-95 corridor has been ranked among the top 10 nationally in fatalities for the past several years.

