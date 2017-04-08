New Ridgeview ATV trail opens in Haysi

Haysi, VA – Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority officials were on hand Saturday for the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority’s (SRRA) opening of the Ridgeview ATV trail at Haysi.

VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher, who also serves as VCEDA general counsel, delivered remarks at the SRRA opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. at the trailhead.

“The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority is pleased to have been a part of this project,” Belcher said. “Our coalfield counties identified tourism and ATV trail development as an economic development opportunity they wanted to pursue years ago and with success, the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority has developed and continues to maintain five other ATV or equestrian trails in the region. The opening of the Ridgeview trail provides additional tourism opportunities in Dickenson County which will benefit not only Dickenson County, but surrounding counties as well.”

VCEDA approved a loan of up to $500,000 for planning, design, construction, rehabilitation and development of ATV and equestrian trails, the trailhead, and related improvements for the Ridgeview project. The funds came from the Dickenson County account maintained by VCEDA. SRRA projected that within a five-year time period, 12 full-time and one-part-time direct job would be added to SRRA’s overall regional employment numbers. This does not include indirect jobs, which are significant, associated with the trails effort.

In December, the authority approved an additional $150,000 grant to the Town of Haysi to assist with the development of the Haysi Trails Center in downtown Haysi. The center will be designed to help support the Ridgeview Trail.

“VCEDA’s support of SRRA projects dates back several years,” Belcher said. “In all, VCEDA’s investment in the trail systems totals more than $1.35 million and spans multiple counties. In 2013, we approved loans to help SRRA officially open the Mountain View trail in Wise County, and to do planning and design on trails in Buchanan and Dickenson Counties. We followed that up in 2015 with additional loans to assist with Phase I of the Coal Canyon trail in Buchanan County and the Original Pocahontas Trail in Tazewell County. Today marks our continued support for the SRRA projects and with SRRA, the county and its residents, we celebrate the expansion of tourism and recreation opportunities in Dickenson County and its overall impact on the economic development of the region.”

