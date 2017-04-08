Johnson City to give away free mulch

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – People who live in Johnson City have a free opportunity to spruce up around their home during spring cleaning.

The Johnson City Public Works Department will be giving away free mulch on Saturday, April 15th, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The giveaway will take place at Cash Hollow Convenience Center, 191 Cash Hollow Road.

Staff will be available to assist with loading, and there is no limit on the amount of mulch you can get.

This mulch has been ground with a grinder from brush that the City has collected. It is not compost and may contain weed material.

For more information, please call the Public Works Street Division at 975-2700.

