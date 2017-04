JOHNSON CITY, TN- The Greeneville and Unicoi baseball teams earned wins at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday at the Chop House Classic.

Greeneville defeated Science Hill 11-8 in an extra inning thriller. The Hilltoppers trailed 7-0 in the 3rd but came back to tie the game late and send it to extra innings. Greeneville plated three runs in the 10th inning to capture the win.

Unicoi beat Cherokee in the following game, 13-4.