Family arrested in homicide investigation

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of a man who is being investigated for homicide were arrested after being accused of attempting to hinder the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started searching for the person responsible for the homicide of Barry Cole on February 6 when his body was found at his home in McMinnville.

The investigation lead the TBI to arrest Wesley Leverett and charge him with criminal homicide.

As the investigation progressed, authorities determined Leverett’s mother, Debra Daniels, and his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Daniels attempted to hinder the investigation.

Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments Saturday, charging each with one count of Accessory After the Fact and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Officers from the McMinnville Police Department arrested the three and booked them into the Warren County Jail, where at the time of this arrest, Charles and Dorothy were each being held on $15,000 bond and Debra, who authorities also charged with Resisting Arrest following an exchange with McMinnville officers, was being held on $35,000 bond.