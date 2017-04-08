Erik Jones gets 7th Xfinity victory at repaved Texas track

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Erik Jones led 112 of 200 laps to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the repaved and reconfigured Texas track Saturday.

The 20-year-old Jones got his seventh career Xfinity win, getting this one at the 1 1/2-mile track where he first got to Victory Lane two years ago.

Jones finished the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing a half-second ahead of Ryan Blaney, another full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver. Blaney led 43 laps and went into his final pit stop still with the lead before Jones went back in front for good on lap 156.

Only nine drivers finished on the lead lap.

Kevin Harvick, the polesitter for Sunday’s Cup race, finished third, ahead of Austin Dillon and Cole Custer.

Darrell Wallace Jr. was sixth, the fifth consecutive race to finish in that position. That is the second-longest streak in the series with the same top-10 finish, one behind Jack Ingram’s string of six consecutive runner-up finishes in 1983.