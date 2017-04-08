Delta cancels 275 more flights days after storm disruptions

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta. The thunder storm hit Wednesday, April 5, 2017, but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware.com says Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) – Delta Air Lines is still canceling flights three days after severe thunderstorms caused big disruptions at its hub airport in Atlanta.

Delta said in a statement on its website that it cancelled about 275 flights Saturday morning “with some additional cancellations possible.” That’s on top of roughly 3,000 flight cancellations earlier in the week.

The trouble started Wednesday as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast, grounding many flights. About 60 percent of Delta’s planes use the Atlanta airport on an average day, and the airline says it’s still getting planes and crews into position to resume their normal flight schedule.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West apologized to frustrated customers Thursday, saying the midweek storms had been “unprecedented” and tough to forecast.

